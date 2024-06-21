The World Health Organization has issued a medical alert on falsified batches of semaglutide, the ingredient used in popular brand Ozempic, used in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity - following the emergence of reports from different geographies.

“WHO Global Surveillance and Monitoring System has been observing increased reports on falsified semaglutide products in all geographical regions since 2022. This is the first official notice issued by WHO after confirmation of some of the reports,” the WHO said.

Giving specifics, it said, the alert addressed three falsified batches of semaglutide (specific brand Ozempic), detected in Brazil (October 2023), the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland (October 2023), and the United States (December 2023).

Healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities and the public are being advised to be aware of these falsified batches of medicines, said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Essential Medicines and Health Products.

“We call on stakeholders to stop any usage of suspicious medicines and report to relevant authorities”, the representative added. WHO has urged people to buy the product on prescriptions and from licensed physicians and stay away from unverified sources, that may be available especially online.

The oral pill version of semaglutide, from Novo Nordisk, is available in India.

Increased Demand

Most semaglutide products must be injected under the skin on a weekly basis but they are also available as tablets taken by mouth daily. “These medicines are shown to suppress appetite in addition to lowering blood sugar levels, and therefore are being increasingly prescribed for weight loss in some countries,” the UN health agency said, pointing to its global popularity as a weight-loss drug.

“WHO has been observing increased demand for these medicines as well as reports on falsification. These falsified products could have harmful effects to people’s health; if the products don’t have the necessary raw components, falsified medicines can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels or weight.”

In other cases, another undeclared active ingredient may be contained in the injection device, e.g. insulin, leading to an unpredictable range of health risks or complications,” it cautioned.

Semaglutides are not part of WHO-recommended treatments for diabetes management due to their current high cost.

“The cost barrier makes these products unsuitable for a public health approach, which aims to ensure the widest possible access to medicines at the population level and to strike a balance between the best-established standard of care and what is feasible on a large scale in resource-limited settings, “ WHO said, adding that there were affordable treatments available for diabetes, with similar effects to those of semaglutides on blood sugar and cardiovascular risk.

