WHO joins hands with IFRC to strengthen delivery of emergency medical supplies

The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) came together for a collaborative effort to strengthen the delivery of emergency medical and health services during humanitarian crises.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on implementing the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) initiative.
Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Tedros said in an official statement: “We thank the IFRC for their support from the onset of the EMT Initiative and we look forward to this continued partnership in improving the quality of care in emergencies.”
He added: “With the Covid-19 pandemic and the significant increase in emergencies around the world, this agreement could not come at a better time.”
Chapagain said IFRC was committed to working side-by-side with WHO in providing life-saving health services to communities affected by humanitarian emergencies.
“This MoU will allow us to standardize our emergency health response work and provide increased support for National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies which play such a crucial role in emergency response,” Chapagain said.
“We are very committed to working together with WHO to provide quality emergency health services that communities desperately need in times of crisis,” he further noted.
The MoU signed between two multilateral organizations is called the Red Channel Agreement. It is the culmination of years of collaboration between IFRC and the WHO Emergency Medical Team Initiative.
The new agreement intends to bring more synergies to health emergency response between the two international organizations, particularly in technical standards, accountability, and coordination.
It aims to heighten the involvement of IFRC teams and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the capacity building efforts of the EMT network.
