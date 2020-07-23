WHO launches Covid-19 Law Lab to aggregate legal info from over 190 countries

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday launched its Covid-19 Law Lab to gather and share pandemic-related legal documents from over 190 countries across the world.
The initiative is meant to help countries “establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the pandemic”.
“The goal is to ensure that laws protect the health and well-being of individuals and communities and that they adhere to international human rights standards,” reads an official press release.
It is a joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), WHO, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University.
“Strong legal frameworks are critical for national Covid-19 responses,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Laws that impact health often fall outside the health sector. As health is global, legal frameworks should be aligned with international commitments to respond to current and emerging public health risks. A strong foundation of law for health is more important now than ever before.”
“Laws and policies that are grounded in science, evidence and human rights can enable people to access health services, protect themselves from Covid-19 and live free from stigma, discrimination and violence,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.
Poorly-designed laws can prove harmful to global Covid-19 efforts, according to the stakeholders.
“Harmful laws can exacerbate stigma and discrimination, infringe on people’s rights and undermine public health responses,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS. “To ensure responses to the pandemic are effective, humane and sustainable, governments must use the law as a tool to uphold the human rights and dignity of people affected by Covid-19.”
The Covid-19 Law Lab is essentially a database that aggregates documents related to laws implemented by countries in response to the pandemic.
“It includes state of emergency declarations, quarantine measures, disease surveillance, legal measures relating to mask-wearing, social distancing, and access to medication and vaccines. The database will continue to grow as more countries and themes are added,” the health agency said.
The law lab will also include research on such legal frameworks, along with its implications, with a focus on the human rights impact of public health laws. This is meant to further aid socio-economic recovery in post-pandemic times.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...