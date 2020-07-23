WHO launches Covid-19 Law Lab to aggregate legal info from over 190 countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday launched its Covid-19 Law Lab to gather and share pandemic-related legal documents from over 190 countries across the world.

The initiative is meant to help countries “establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the pandemic”.

“The goal is to ensure that laws protect the health and well-being of individuals and communities and that they adhere to international human rights standards,” reads an official press release.

It is a joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), WHO, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University.

“Strong legal frameworks are critical for national Covid-19 responses,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Laws that impact health often fall outside the health sector. As health is global, legal frameworks should be aligned with international commitments to respond to current and emerging public health risks. A strong foundation of law for health is more important now than ever before.”

“Laws and policies that are grounded in science, evidence and human rights can enable people to access health services, protect themselves from Covid-19 and live free from stigma, discrimination and violence,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

Poorly-designed laws can prove harmful to global Covid-19 efforts, according to the stakeholders.

“Harmful laws can exacerbate stigma and discrimination, infringe on people’s rights and undermine public health responses,” said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS. “To ensure responses to the pandemic are effective, humane and sustainable, governments must use the law as a tool to uphold the human rights and dignity of people affected by Covid-19.”

The Covid-19 Law Lab is essentially a database that aggregates documents related to laws implemented by countries in response to the pandemic.

“It includes state of emergency declarations, quarantine measures, disease surveillance, legal measures relating to mask-wearing, social distancing, and access to medication and vaccines. The database will continue to grow as more countries and themes are added,” the health agency said.

The law lab will also include research on such legal frameworks, along with its implications, with a focus on the human rights impact of public health laws. This is meant to further aid socio-economic recovery in post-pandemic times.