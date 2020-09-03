WHO recommends steroids for critically ill Covid-19 patients in updated guideline

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Three new studies on steroids show that the inexpensive and widely available drug can help alleviate severe Covid-19 cases, according to a research published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) supported the evidence provided by the three different research studies on steroids and strongly recommended doctors use steroids to treat critically-ill coronavirus patients.
WHO also wrote in the updated guideline that the use of steroids is not recommended for patients with mild symptoms.
One group was from France, another team of researchers was from Brazil, and the third was a researcher from the University of Pittsburgh.
The researches said that earlier the use of steroids to treat Covid-19 positive patients was not reliable. However, some doctors were still using steroids to treat particular types of comorbidities, including sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
While some doctors believe that steroids could help protect the immune system from an overreaction to an infection, others suggest that steroids could prevent the body from fighting the coronavirus effectively.
Dr Derek Angus, a critical care specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, said in a statement: “Giving steroids to Covid-19 could have been quite scary.”
The publication of the findings “represents an important step forward in the treatment of patients with Covid-19,” Dr Hallie Prescott and Dr Todd Rice wrote in a JAMA editorial.
The findings provided support for the use of dexamethasone and hydrocortisone; both steroids.
“I think it’s good news to have a strong, clear signal on what is a widely available, inexpensive class of therapies,” one of the researchers said in the study.
He also contrasted these studies with others on Covid-19.
“It is reassuring that we can get randomised trials executed successfully and rapidly in the face of a pandemic and it definitely puts us on a surer footing,” the researcher further added.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...