WHO revises guidelines on how to tackle Covid-19 infection severity

The World Health Organization has recommended Covid-19 patients - both confirmed and suspected - to seek professional intervention if they have persistent, new, or changing symptoms.

This is one of the recommendations made by WHO in revised clinical management guidelines.

WHO stated in the official release that it gathered evidence on the post Covid condition, so-called ‘long Covid’, where people who have recovered from Covid-19 continue to have longer-term issues like extreme fatigue, persistent cough, and exercise intolerance.

WHO noted that understanding this condition is one of WHO’s priority areas of work. In February 2021, WHO will organise a series of consultations to reach a consensus on a description of this condition and its subtypes, and case definitions.

The multilateral organisation believes that this scientific understanding will inform the name of the condition. The consultations will include a broad range of stakeholders, including patient groups.

For Covid-19 patients at home, WHO suggests the use of pulse oximetry to measure oxygen levels in the blood. This needs to be coordinated with other aspects of home care, such as education for the patient and care provider and regular follow-up of the patient.

For hospitalised patients, WHO suggests the use of low dose anticoagulants for preventing the blood clots forming in blood vessels (thrombosis).

For hospitalised patients who are taking supplemental oxygen (including high-flow nasal oxygen) or non-invasive ventilation, WHO suggests positioning patients on their stomachs to increase oxygen flow (awake prone positioning).

The recommendations were formulated by an independent panel of experts, the Guideline Development Group, on the basis of detailed rapid reviews of all available evidence. WHO said that the guidelines are a living document, updated regularly as more data becomes available.