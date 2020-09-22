WHO to stick to guidelines on Covid airborne transmission

Covid churn
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it did not change its policy on the aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, hours after the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly removed guidelines on the airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergency programme, informed media that he would discuss the removal of the guidelines with the CDC .
The removed guidelines had confirmed the virus can be transmitted through aerosols, acknowledging that the virus could remain suspended in air, causing proliferation, according to earlier reports. It had also suggested preventive measures to be taken to destroy the virus in the air. This includes using air purifiers in closed spaces and maintaining six feet distance, among others.
Also Read: Funding challenges loom over global efforts to tackle Covid-19: WHO chief
Ryan said: “Certainly, we haven’t seen any new evidence and our position on this remains the same.” Ryan also maintained that the WHO still believes the virus primarily spreads through droplets, but that in crowded closed spaces with inadequate ventilation, aerosol transmission can occur. “We still, based on the evidence, believe that there is a wide range of transmission modes,” he said.
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
₹1048 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1035102010631075 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...