WHO team ends China visit to probe Covid-19 origin

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
The World Health Organisation said on Monday that an advance team looking into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak has concluded its mission in China, and the UN health agency is preparing the deployment of a larger group of experts to the suspected outbreak zone.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the international team will deploy to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic is believed to have erupted late last year. Tedros said the terms of reference have been drawn up by the WHO and China, but he did not specify.
“The WHO advance team that travelled to China has now concluded its mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus’ origins,” he told a news conference.
“Epidemiological studies will begin in Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases.”
He said evidence and hypothesis generated from the work would lay the ground for further, longer-term studies.
The comments came amid an increasingly heavy toll from the pandemic in the United States, Brazil and India, as investigators seek to clarify the origins of the virus and how it may have jumped from animals to humans late last year.
Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, noted gaps in the epidemiological landscape and said it would be assessed what studies to conduct and what data to collect. He said the two-person advance team had not returned from China, and had not been debriefed yet.
“The real trick is to go to the human clusters that occurred first and then to work your way back systematically looking for that first signal at which the animal human species barrier was crossed,” Ryan said.
The WHO press office, contacted after the news conference, did not provide details of the terms of reference, or say whether they would be made public, or indicate how big the international team would be or when it could be sent to China.
It said team members had extensive discussions with their Chinese counterparts during the three-week visit, and had discussions by video with virologists and other scientists in Wuhan — including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
US President Donald Trump in April claimed to have seen evidence to support the theory that the lab was the origin of the virus.
On Sunday, Dr Deborah Birx, the White House top coronavirus adviser, said the virus was extraordinarily widespread in the US and infections in urban and rural America marked a new phase for the pandemic in the country.
Ryan, asked to comment about such remarks, said he didn’t believe the intention was to create a sense of a new phase, but to really remind all states that the disease never went away.
“It’s not our job to tell the US what it should be doing at a sub-national level: The state-based planning and implementation guided by the national scientists seems to be (on) the right path,” Ryan added. “The difficulty for us all is: sometimes we know the right path. The difficulty is choosing to walk it.”
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdown, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...