WHO urges Russia to follow all guidelines before rolling out Covid-19 vaccine

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia to adhere to the established guidelines for its vaccine trials and development. This comes after the country announced its plan to start mass-producing its vaccine in September after the regulatory approval.
Russia averred on Monday that it aims to mass-produce the vaccine in September and produce "several million" doses per month by next year.
Russia is going forward with several vaccine prototypes. Officials claimed that the vaccine that is being developed by the Gamaleya institute in Moscow has reached the advanced stage of development and is about to pass state registration.
"We are very much counting on starting mass production in September," Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview published by state news agency TASS as cited in the AFP report.
Speaking on the development in Russia, WHO highlighted that all vaccine candidates must go through the full stages of testing before they roll out the treatment.
"There are established practices and there are guidelines out," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters at the United Nations in Geneva.
"Any vaccine...(or medicine) for this purpose should be, of course, going through all the various trials and tests before being licensed for roll-out," he said.
.
"But between finding or having a clue of maybe having a vaccine that works, and having gone through all the stages, is a big difference," he added.
Last week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said to media: "The vaccine against coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, has completed clinical trials," as per Sputnik news report.
He also informed that the country is going to organize a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October.
"We plan wider vaccinations for October," Murashko was quoted as saying, Reuters reported.
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...