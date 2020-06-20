WHO warns of increasing Covid-19 spread globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday warned against the increased transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing on Friday.

WHO on Thursday witnessed the highest number of cases reported globally in a day.

“More than 150 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were reported to WHO yesterday – the most in a single day so far,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers also being reported from South Asia and the Middle East,” he said.

The number of cases reported globally has seen a massive spike over the past two weeks,s the WHO Chief had said in a press briefing earlier this week.

“It took more than 2 months for the first 1,00,000 cases to be reported. For the past two weeks, more than 1,00,000 new cases have been reported almost every single day,” the WHO Director-General had said.

He further urged countries to remain vigilant as they lift restrictions to revive the economy.

“Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast, it’s still deadly, and most people are still susceptible. We call on all countries and all people to exercise extreme vigilance,” he said.

“We continue to call on all countries to focus on the basics: find, isolate, test and care for every case. Trace and quarantine every contact,” he further said.