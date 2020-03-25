Will China witness a second-wave of the COVID-19 after it completely lifts restrictions?

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
As China is inching towards normalcy by easing the restrictions in the country, experts fear a resurgence of the coronavirus in China where the virus first emerged.
According to a Reuters report, the risk from overseas infections appears to be on the rise, prompting tougher screening and quarantine measures in major cities of mainland China.
On Monday, China reported 78 new cases of the coronavirus, out of which, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 imported cases reported on Sunday. Only four new cases were due to the local transmissions.
The Hubei Health Commission announced that it would lift curbs on outgoing travellers from March 25, provided they had a health clearance code. Wuhan, where the first case of the virus was reported and which has been in total lockdown since January 23, will see its travel restrictions lifted on April 8.
While China seems to be successful in containing the virus now, the risk of the second wave lingers over the most populated country in the world.
China has decided to lift restrictions to help its battered economy, that has suffered due to the prolonged shutdown. Now, the experts worry that this may lead to the second wave of infections.
A private survey on Tuesday mentioned in the Reuters report suggested that a 10-11 per cent contraction in the first-quarter gross domestic product in the world’s second-largest economy “is not unreasonable”.
The official China Daily in an editorial on Tuesday warned that maintaining stringent restrictions on people’s movements would “now do more harm than good.”
The citizens of Wuhan will leave with a health tracking code, a QR code, which will have an individual’s health status linked to it, Reuters reported.
In other parts of the country, authorities have continued to maintain strict restrictions and have started diverting international flights from Beijing to other Chinese cities, as the national capital reported the highest number of imported cases.
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...