Wire-wearing Novartis whistle-blower gets $109-million award

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
A former Novartis AG sales representative will get a $109.4-million whistle-blower award, one of the largest such payouts ever, after the Swiss pharmaceutical giant agreed to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of paying kickbacks to thousands of doctors who prescribed its drugs.
Novartis agreed earlier this month to pay $678 million to end the suit, which claimed the drugmaker defrauded government programs like Medicare through its bribery of doctors. Sales representative Oswald Bilotta filed the suit in 2011 under the False Claims Act, which allows whistle-blowers to sue on behalf of the US government and collect a percentage of any settlement or award.
Bilotta’s share is one of the largest ever in a whistle-blower case, in line with the $104-million former UBS AG banker Bradley Birkenfeld received in 2012 for helping the government crack down on the Swiss bank over tax-avoidance schemes offered to US clients. By comparison, the Justice Department paid $265 million to whistle-blowers in all False Claims Act cases during the fiscal year 2019.
“The size of the award shows the importance of Bilotta’s role in the case,” said John Kostyack, executive director of the National Whistleblower Centre, a Washington-based non-profit. It’s money the government never would have seen without the whistle-blower, he said.
The Justice Department joined Bilotta’s suit in 2013, after the sales rep had already begun wearing a wire to record doctors taking bribes. In a court filing on Wednesday, the government said it agreed to pay Bilotta 18.5 per cent of the settlement, minus a $38.4-million forfeiture and separate pacts with states totalling $48.2 million.
The case was set to go to trial last year but was delayed while the parties engaged in settlement discussions. Novartis was facing allegations that it plied doctors with exorbitant fees to speak at marketing events, fishing trips, dinners at high-end eateries, and even outings at Hooters restaurants in exchange for prescribing Medicare-reimbursible drugs like hypertension treatments Lotrel and Valturna and diabetes medication Starlix.
As part of the accord, Novartis entered into a so-called corporate integrity agreement that changed how the company markets its drugs to doctors. It also resolved claims by the New York Attorney General’s Office over the kickbacks.
“We are pleased that the court has approved the award for Bilotta, which we believe is well deserved,” James E Miller, an attorney for the whistle-blower, said in an email. He declined to say how much his firm will receive.
Kostyack said whistle-blowers often take very brave steps to expose wrongdoing and awards provide an incentive to someone who may risk their livelihood.
“We think it’s important to spread the word and help other whistle-blowers understand that if they’re sitting on information about a potential crime, there’s a way to report that confidentially and get a share of any fines or penalties,” he said.
Novartis shares rose less than 1 per cent to 83.26 Swiss francs in Zurich trading Thursday.
The case is US v Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, 11-cv-00071, US District Court, Southern District of New York.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
The stock of Axis Bank jumped 7.4 per cent, accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1126 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109311401155 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
Combination of high-quality local and global stocks has driven the fund’s strong show
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...