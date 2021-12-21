World Economic Forum postpones Davos meet due to Omicron outbreak

The World Economic Forum has decided to postpone its Annual Meeting in Davos due to the outbreak and spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The meeting was scheduled to happen in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, between January 17 and 21, 2022. It is now planned for early summer.

A statement released by the Geneva-based organisation said, “The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.”

The deferral was to ensure safety due to rising concerns over Omicron transmissibility, prioritising the health and safety of everyone — the participants, collaborators and the host community — involved in physical meetings.

The statement also added that, “current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. Preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss government at all levels”.