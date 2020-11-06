World must prepare for the next pandemic now: WHO

Mumbai, November 6

Ahead of the resumption of the 73rd virtual session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) with global health leaders, the World Health Organisation (WHO) put out three messages on Thursday, addressing the ongoing pandemic.

In the first message, it stated that the world can beat Covid-19 with science, solutions, and solidarity. It added that many countries in the world have been successful in handling the outbreak in their respective countries with an evidence-based approach.

It wrote: “For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results.”

Also read: UNICEF, WHO call for action, funds to avert measles and polio epidemics

Secondly, it stated that global citizens must not backslide on critical health goals as the pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic, and political stability.

It noted that since May, member states have adopted a number of decisions ― the Immunisation Agenda 2030, the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020-2030, as well as initiatives to tackle cervical cancer, tuberculosis, eye care, food safety, intellectual property and influenza preparedness.

Third, and most importantly, it stated that the world must prepare for the next pandemic now.

It added: “We’ve seen this past year that countries with robust health emergency preparedness infrastructure have been able to act quickly to contain and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Also read: Covid control: Why the West lags the East

The WHO stated that WHA will consider a draft resolution that strengthens member states’ preparedness for health emergencies, such as Covid-19, through more robust compliance with the International Health Regulations (2005).

This resolution calls on the global health community to ensure that all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of Covid-19 and other dangerous infectious diseases, it urged.

More than 47 million Covid-19 cases have now been reported to WHO, and more than 1.2 million people have lost their lives.