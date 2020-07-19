WTO to set up dispute panels against India on Japan, Taiwan’s request

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is set to establish two more dispute settlement panels, at the requests of Japan and Chinese Taipei, against import duties on mobile phones and some other ICT products imposed by India.
The Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO will consider second requests for panels made by both countries in its meeting on July 29, an official said.
Last month, a dispute panel was established against India at the request of the EU on the same matter, but New Delhi refused to meet the bloc's request to allow one panel to deal with all three complaints.
“In the DSB meeting last month, India was able to block the requests of Japan and Taiwan for a panel as those were first requests made by the countries. This time panels will have to be set up as second requests can’t be blocked,” an official said.
The items identified by Japan as subjects of unfair tariff treatment include mobile phones, base stations; machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing apparatus; and parts of telephone sets and other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data.
Japan argued that the products fall within the scope of the relevant tariff lines for which India has set the bound rate of zero percent (under the IT Agreement) but that India is applying duties in excess of the bound rate. Japan has been worried about the tariffs since 2014, when India began applying duties above its bound rates, it said.
It further said that it had been forced to seek a panel as consultations with India held in May 2019 failed to resolve the dispute. Like the EU, Japan requested that India agree to a single panel to review the three complaints in order to ensure the efficient use of resources, which would be of benefit to both India and the complainants, particularly given the current pandemic circumstances.
Echoing Japan's arguments, Chinese Taipei said that India's tariffs on ITC goods, falling under five tariff lines, were in excess of the zero per cent bound rate set out in its WTO schedule of commitments. For some products, the applied tariff rate is as high as 20 per cent, it said.
It, too, pointed out that discussions with India on the matter last year failed to resolve the issue and hence it was seeking a dispute panel.
India argued at the last DSB that it was disappointed with the request of Japan, a close trading partner, as it was essentially seeking to get India to take on commitments under ITA-II which it never agreed to and take advantage of an error made by India when transposing its tariff lines to the updated HS. It used the same argument to dismiss Chinese Taipei’s complaint.
As the Appellate Body of the WTO is dysfunctional because of the US' refusal to allow appointment of new judges till its functioning “improved”, it might take a while for unfavourable verdicts against members to get implemented. The WTO members, however, are working to resolve the impasse.
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...