World

Xi says China will not let security, sovereignty interests be undermined

Reuters Beijing | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang take part in an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteer Army's participation in the Korean War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins   -  REUTERS

Xi also called for moves to expedite the modernisation of the country’s defence and armed forces

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will never allow its sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined, adding that the Chinese people are not to be trifled with.

Any act of unilateralism, monopolism and bullying would not work, and would only lead to a dead end, Xi said in a speech delivered at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi also called for moves to expedite the modernisation of the country’s defence and armed forces.

He was speaking on the 70th anniversary of the deployment of the People’s Volunteer Army (PVA) to the Korean peninsula to help North Korea resist US-led United Nations and South Korean forces during the 1950-53 war.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.