Yellen to host India-US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting on Thursday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host the next round of India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meet with her Indian counterpart Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Thursday.
Yellen will host the meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, an official announcement said Tuesday. Sitharaman is currently on nearly a week-long trip to the US.
“This meeting builds on the recent momentum in the US-India relationship and will address a range of critical issues, including economic recovery from the global pandemic, climate finance, multilateral priorities, financial regulation, and AML/CFT,” the Department of Treasury said.
Also read: Modi, Frederiksen support early conclusion of India-EU FTA
Yellen, the treasury said, on October 14 will host the eighth meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership with Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of India and Governor Shantikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India.
On Wednesday, the Finance Minister is scheduled to attend meetings of G-20 and interact with investors at a round table hosted by US-India Business Council and CII.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...