Wow! Momo Foods launches grocery arm

Kolkata-based Wow! Momo Foods, which owns and operates two quick-service restaurant brand ‘Wow! Momo’ and ‘Wow! China’, has launched its grocery arm ‘Wow! Momo Essential Services’.

Services will initially be available in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The grocery arm has partnered with FMCG majors like ITC, Nestle and P&G to drive this initiative at a pan-India level. The association with Haldiram’s is aimed at managing delivery in the country’s eastern belt. All the deliveries are being done through Swiggy’s Grocery platform.

Wow! Momo, operates as a “dark kirana” which means that the arrangement is such where if some goods do not get sold, they are returned back to the companies.

According to Sagar Daryani – CEO and Co-Founder, Wow! Momo is implementing necessary measures across all its stores to seamlessly transition into the post-pandemic world.

“We are also focusing on developing a web-app for enabling our customers to access take-away more conveniently in the future. Most importantly, we are building an in-house model of technology at all levels, from food creation to delivery,” he said in a release issued by the company.

Some of the basic categories that Wow! Momo Essentials aims to look at include eggs, bread, milk, coffee, tea, noodles, biscuits, staples, food items, ghee, salt, sugar, beverages & snacks, including chocolates, ready-to-eat offerings and other utilities like soap, hand-wash and sanitisers, home care and health and personal hygiene offerings.