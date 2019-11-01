WTO dispute panel calls for withdrawal of export promotion schemes

A World Trade Organisation dispute panel has ruled that India needs to withdraw its popular Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) for exporters and some other sops like the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme within four months after the report got adopted. But the new Foreign Trade Policy (2020-25) is likely to be in place by then to enable a smooth transition.

New Delhi is also likely to file an appeal against the ruling at the WTO buying some more time for its implementation, a trade official told BusinessLine.

“As per the WTO ruling against India’s export subsidies, the country has been given 120 days to withdraw its MEIS scheme and the EPCG scheme and 180 days for certain incentives to SEZ units. If the Dispute Settlement Body takes the given 30 days to adopt the report, India will have time at least till the end of the fiscal to withdraw the major schemes. By then the new FTP will be ready to replace them with WTO-compliant schemes," the official said.

In case India files an appeal against the ruling, the time available for withdrawal will get further extended.

A WTO dispute panel, on Thursday, backed several claims filed by the US against export promotion measures adopted by India and rejected New Delhi’s contention that it was exempted from the prohibition on export subsidies under the special and differential treatment provisions of the WTO Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM).

It recommended that India should withdraw the prohibited subsidies under the EOU/EHTP/BTP Schemes, EPCG Scheme, and MEIS, within 120 days from adoption of the Report. Since the withdrawal of tax-related incentives for SEZ units could require amendment to the SEZ Act, the panel recommended a 180-days time-period for the same after the adoption of the report.

For schemes like the DFIS, which can be amended through a notification, a shorter 90-day time-period for withdrawal has been given.

The panel, however, rejected the US' claims that the exemption from central excise duty on domestically procured goods under the EOU/EHTP/BTP Schemes and the exemptions from customs duties on importation under DFIS are subsidies contingent upon export performance.

While the Centre was initially considering replacement of the MEIS scheme voluntarily by January 1, 2020 with the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) scheme — a scheme to remit all input taxes at the State or Central level which is compliant with WTO norms — the recent fall in India's exports made it consider an extension of the scheme till the end of March 2020 as remissions were higher under it.

The WTO has called out for removal of most of India’s export incentives because India’s per capita Gross National Income increased beyond $1000 per annum, which is the threshold beyond which export subsidies are not allowed.