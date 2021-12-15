WTO panel order won’t impact sugar industry: ISMA

The sugar industry has said that the latest order of the WTO panel with regard to Indian sugar exports will have no impact as currently there is no export subsidy.

“Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) is confident that the current policies of the government on export of sugar and the subsidies therein, which were being given in the last few years are as per WTO rules and therefore there will be absolutely no impact on the Indian sugar mills or the sugarcane farmers,” the industry body said in a statement.

A World Trade Organisation (WTO) panel on December 14 ruled against India’s sugar export subsidy and domestic support to sugarcane growers in a dispute filed by Australia, Brazil and Guatemala. But, the Department of Commerce issued a statement claiming there would be no impact of the panel’s findings on any of India’s existing and ongoing policy measures in the sugar sector.

ISMA also said that the government has already rejected the findings of the WTO panel and have decided to make an appeal to the Appellate Authority of the WTO.

“First and foremost, as soon as the Indian Government submits an appeal to the Appellate Authority, as per WTO rules the current subsidies and domestic market support can be continued till any final decision is taken by the Appellate Authority,” the industry body said.

Further, the export subsidies were being given in the last few years are as per the provisions of Article 9.1 (d) and (e) of Agreement of Agriculture under WTO rules, and therefore the Indian export subsidies on sugar are fully compliant with the rules and may not need any changes, ISMA said. The WTO rules allow domestic market support for any commodity, including sugar and sugarcane, wherein the government can give market support up to 10 per cent of the value of the commodity, it said.

The panel report shall be adopted by the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) within 20 to 60 days of circulation, unless the DSB decides by consensus not to adopt it or either party notifies its decision to appeal. Since India plans to appeal, this is likely to be a long-drawn dispute.

Currently global sugar prices are ruling higher on lower production and supply woes and despite that India’s exports in 2021-22 season (October-September) is set to decline to about 6 million tonnes (mt) as against record 7.1 mt in the previous season.