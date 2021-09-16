WTO talks: India wants exemption from curbs on subsidy for fishers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India is pushing for wide exemptions from subsidy curbs for its fishers in the ongoing fisheries subsidies negotiations at the WTO to protect livelihoods and also ensure that ambitious plans under the PM's ‘Matsya Sampada Yojana’, to develop the sector, do not get hampered, officials tracking the meeting have said.
“Developed members such as EU, the US and Japan are continuing their attempts to limit exemptions from subsidy bans but India and many other developing nations are holding their ground,” a source who participated in the talks told BusinessLine.
The WTO has planned a string of meetings bilaterally and in small groups through September till the first week of October to bridge differences over special & differential treatment (S&DT) provisions for developing countries in the draft texts that are mainly holding up an agreement on curbing fisheries subsidies, another trade official based in Geneva said.
This will be followed by the second stage of meetings from October 11-29 where the draft text will be discussed in detail by the chair of the negotiations with all members to produce a clean text that is agreeable to all members, the Geneva-based official added. The final objective is to conclude negotiations before the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva to be hald between November 30 to December 3 this year.
“On S&DT for developing countries, some members were of the view that exemptions should be provided to only small players. They felt that the options in the draft are were very generous and provided far too many carve-outs. Many others held a different view and wanted more flexibilities so there continued to be a stalemate,” the trade official said.
India opposed attempts to put a timeline for exempting fishers who fish in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). While one of the provisions in the draft states that small fishers that fish within 12 nautical miles of the shore are to be given exemption without a time limit, those that fish beyond that in the EEZ will have their exemptions withdrawn after a few years.
“Placing a timeline on exemptions from subsidy cuts for fishing in EEZ will restrict India’s policy development for the fishing sector and discourage fleet modernisation plans. The PM has put in place the ambitious Matsya Sampada Yojana which seeks to provide ₹ 20,000 crore for development of infrastructure and modernisation of the fishing sector over five years. We cannot give WTO commitments that could hamper the exercise of lifting millions of fishers out of poverty,” the official said.
The agreement on fisheries subsidies aims to do away with harmful subsidies estimated at $14-20.5 billion annually, leading to overcapacity and overfishing, but it also seeks to safeguard interest of developing countries and LDCs. India accounts for about 4 per cent of the global fishing at 3.8 million tonne catch annually, the official added. China is at the top accounting for 12 per cent of global fishing.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...