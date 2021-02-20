Xcelerators key for women entrepreneurs to scale business

Xcelerator programmes are key for women entrepreneurs to scale their business, said Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary and Karnataka Development Commissioner.

Speaking at the Xcelerator Bangalore, organised by UBUNTU and Global Alliance of Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), on Friday, Sharma said: “I’m convinced that they can help these businesses scale. It is upon the government now to improve the supporting ecosystem for such women entrepreneurs so they can scale and become role models,” she said. “It is inspiring to see the women entrepreneurs’ willingness to thrive and succeed in their ventures. GAME’s effort through the Xcelerator Bangalore programme looks promising.”

Ubuntu Consortium is a consortium of 24 Women Entrepreneur Association Members spread over five States which support more than 13,000 women entrepreneurs.

MSME growth

Xcelerator Bangalore was held as a women-entrepreneurs-only programme, focused on enabling business growth Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The initiative, the Xcelerator model, has been inspired by the works of Professor Dan Isenberg (former Professor at Columbia and Harvard Business School) which seeks to motivate entrepreneurs to grow with the support of engaged and committed ecosystem partners.

“The Xcelerator programme is a combination of a business training programme, facilitation of peer-group learning, and a laser-focus on achieving tangible business growth,” said K Ratnaprabha, Founder and President of UBUNTU.

She added: “Women entrepreneurship in India is languishing at 15 per cent. This needs new initiatives to catalyse women entrepreneurship by accelerating the scaling-up of women entrepreneurs and by enabling role models to inspire entrepreneurs to start their entrepreneurial journeys.”

“These 25 women are entrepreneurs, with fire and passion to grow, would be the future role models for Karnataka and mentors to other budding women entrepreneurs. This programme will be further extended to tier-II cities with the support of Karnataka government and local associations,” she added.