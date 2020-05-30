Year of disappointment: Congress on Modi 2.0's first anniversary

On the first anniversary of the second term of Narendra Modi Government, the Opposition Congress said it was a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical plans.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said at the start of the seventh year of Modi Government, the country stands at a crossroads. "Its citizens exhausted by the weight of this Government’s sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering. Over the last six years, India witnessed a steady increase in the politics of distraction and false noise, to the point that it has become a defining mainstay of Modi Government’s administrative style. While it served the political interests of the BJP, it came at an unprecedented economic and social cost to the nation," they said.

The Centre gave extraordinary promises beget extraordinary expectations. “But as we shall see, even the most ordinary and mundane expectations of keeping a country running were beyond the capabilities of this Government which promised ‘so much’ and delivered ‘so very little’,” Venugopal said.

The Congress said Modi came to power promising two crore jobs a year, but India witnessed the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years. “GDP growth has been sliding continuously since the last 21 months. 4th quarter of FY’2020 GDP is at an abysmal low of 3.1 per cent and likely to be revised at 2 per cent,” they told reporters. Venugopal added that six years of Modi Government witnessed 32,868 “bank frauds” involving public money to the tune of ₹2,70,513 crore.

The Congress leaders said the country now has the highest income inequality in the last 73 years. Citing a report prepared by Oxfam, the party said one per cent of the population controls more than 45 per cent of country's wealth. Venugopal said profiteering at the cost of the farmer and the surging farm input costs have made agriculture unviable.

“At the end of six long years, it appears that the Modi Government is at war with its people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them. It is somewhat surprising that they still haven’t grasped the most fundamental lesson of governance in a democracy: We are elected to serve, listen, protect and uplift. Not to divide, mislead and distract. The sooner this Government realizes that the better it will be for the nation and for their own place in its history," the Congress said.