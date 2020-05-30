Year of disappointment: Congress on Modi 2.0's first anniversary

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
On the first anniversary of the second term of Narendra Modi Government, the Opposition Congress said it was a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical plans.
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said at the start of the seventh year of Modi Government, the country stands at a crossroads. "Its citizens exhausted by the weight of this Government’s sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering. Over the last six years, India witnessed a steady increase in the politics of distraction and false noise, to the point that it has become a defining mainstay of Modi Government’s administrative style. While it served the political interests of the BJP, it came at an unprecedented economic and social cost to the nation," they said.
The Centre gave extraordinary promises beget extraordinary expectations. “But as we shall see, even the most ordinary and mundane expectations of keeping a country running were beyond the capabilities of this Government which promised ‘so much’ and delivered ‘so very little’,” Venugopal said.
The Congress said Modi came to power promising two crore jobs a year, but India witnessed the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years. “GDP growth has been sliding continuously since the last 21 months. 4th quarter of FY’2020 GDP is at an abysmal low of 3.1 per cent and likely to be revised at 2 per cent,” they told reporters. Venugopal added that six years of Modi Government witnessed 32,868 “bank frauds” involving public money to the tune of ₹2,70,513 crore.
The Congress leaders said the country now has the highest income inequality in the last 73 years. Citing a report prepared by Oxfam, the party said one per cent of the population controls more than 45 per cent of country's wealth. Venugopal said profiteering at the cost of the farmer and the surging farm input costs have made agriculture unviable.
“At the end of six long years, it appears that the Modi Government is at war with its people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them. It is somewhat surprising that they still haven’t grasped the most fundamental lesson of governance in a democracy: We are elected to serve, listen, protect and uplift. Not to divide, mislead and distract. The sooner this Government realizes that the better it will be for the nation and for their own place in its history," the Congress said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
Here’s how you can stay home and remit money abroad online to relatives and friends
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...