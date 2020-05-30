News

Year of disappointment: Congress on Modi 2.0's first anniversary

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

On the first anniversary of the second term of Narendra Modi Government, the Opposition Congress said it was a year of disappointment, disastrous management and diabolical plans.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and party's communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said at the start of the seventh year of Modi Government, the country stands at a crossroads. "Its citizens exhausted by the weight of this Government’s sins, ineptitude and callous insensitivity to the widespread suffering. Over the last six years, India witnessed a steady increase in the politics of distraction and false noise, to the point that it has become a defining mainstay of Modi Government’s administrative style. While it served the political interests of the BJP, it came at an unprecedented economic and social cost to the nation," they said.

The Centre gave extraordinary promises beget extraordinary expectations. “But as we shall see, even the most ordinary and mundane expectations of keeping a country running were beyond the capabilities of this Government which promised ‘so much’ and delivered ‘so very little’,” Venugopal said.

The Congress said Modi came to power promising two crore jobs a year, but India witnessed the highest unemployment rate in the last 45 years. “GDP growth has been sliding continuously since the last 21 months. 4th quarter of FY’2020 GDP is at an abysmal low of 3.1 per cent and likely to be revised at 2 per cent,” they told reporters. Venugopal added that six years of Modi Government witnessed 32,868 “bank frauds” involving public money to the tune of ₹2,70,513 crore.

The Congress leaders said the country now has the highest income inequality in the last 73 years. Citing a report prepared by Oxfam, the party said one per cent of the population controls more than 45 per cent of country's wealth. Venugopal said profiteering at the cost of the farmer and the surging farm input costs have made agriculture unviable.

“At the end of six long years, it appears that the Modi Government is at war with its people, inflicting wounds instead of healing them. It is somewhat surprising that they still haven’t grasped the most fundamental lesson of governance in a democracy: We are elected to serve, listen, protect and uplift. Not to divide, mislead and distract. The sooner this Government realizes that the better it will be for the nation and for their own place in its history," the Congress said.

Published on May 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Indian National Congress
BJP
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
WHO with 37 countries appeal for common ownership of vaccines for Covid-19
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.