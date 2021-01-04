Yediyurappa moves to pacify party MLAs

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday met with his party MLAs at division-level to hear out disgruntled MLAs and resolve issues face-to-face.
Political observers opined that the Chief Minister holding a meeting is to defuse demand for change in leadership. It is also aimed at taking MLAs into confidence and to ensure that the dissenters’ ranks don’t swell.
The day saw MLAs from Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad-Karnataka), Mumbai-Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka meeting Chief Minister. On the second day (Tuesday) chief minister is expected to meet MLAs from Central Karnataka and Bengaluru region.
A senior BJP leader, said Yediyurappa has been facing issues related to inadequate funds to the constituencies, district-in-charge ministers not responding to their requests and transfer demand from MLAs not being fulfilled.
The Chief Minister, has assured MLAs that he would address all issues in this year’s Budget and take up development works as the State faced unprecedented floods in 2019 and later the pandemic in 2020, putting stress on the State’s fiscal position, leaving him with very little elbow room.
