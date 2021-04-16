Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19 again

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 again and shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been tested positive last year in August and had recovered.

The Chief Minister, before the test reports came out, held a comprehensive review of Covid-19 situation in the State.

Addressing reporters after the meet, he said more districts are likely to be brought under night curfew and the duration will be extended in places already under curfew. The move is likely after the all party meet on April 18.

High cases for the second day

On Friday, the State reported 14,859 new cases and 78 deaths. While Bengaluru continued to be the hotspot with 9,917 new cases and 57 deaths.

The Covid positivity rate stood to 11.11 per cent and case fatality rate (CFR) 0.52 percent.

K Sudhakar, Health and Family Welfare minister, said

95 percent of the infected persons have no or mild symptoms during the second wave. Only 5 percent need hospitalisation. “Therefore, it is requested that only those with severe symptoms must approach hospitals for treatment. We have instructed the private hospitals to admit only those who need critical care and open quarantine centres in collaboration with hotels for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.”

“We have ensured there is no shortage of Remdesivir. A tender has been floated to purchase 84,000 units of Remdesivir. We have already established sufficient oxygen plants to meet the demand. Tenders have been floated to establish oxygen plants at all districts.”

“Also it has come to my notice that there is a delay in getting Covid report. I have instructed the labs to give test reports within 24 hours of collecting the sample,” he added.

Explaining the steps taken by the government, Sudhakar said “we have ensured all necessary steps to provide treatment to Covid patients. 50 percent beds must be reserved in private hospitals. Nodal officers have been appointed to every hospital to supervise and streamline bed availability.”

One ambulance is deployed in each BBMP ward. Hand Stamping and strict vigilance of those in quarantine will be ensured. Additional health care staff will be recruited on a temporary contract basis, he added.