Yediyurappa tests positive for Covid-19 again

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 again and shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been tested positive last year in August and had recovered.
The Chief Minister, before the test reports came out, held a comprehensive review of Covid-19 situation in the State.
Addressing reporters after the meet, he said more districts are likely to be brought under night curfew and the duration will be extended in places already under curfew. The move is likely after the all party meet on April 18.
On Friday, the State reported 14,859 new cases and 78 deaths. While Bengaluru continued to be the hotspot with 9,917 new cases and 57 deaths.
The Covid positivity rate stood to 11.11 per cent and case fatality rate (CFR) 0.52 percent.
K Sudhakar, Health and Family Welfare minister, said
95 percent of the infected persons have no or mild symptoms during the second wave. Only 5 percent need hospitalisation. “Therefore, it is requested that only those with severe symptoms must approach hospitals for treatment. We have instructed the private hospitals to admit only those who need critical care and open quarantine centres in collaboration with hotels for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.”
“We have ensured there is no shortage of Remdesivir. A tender has been floated to purchase 84,000 units of Remdesivir. We have already established sufficient oxygen plants to meet the demand. Tenders have been floated to establish oxygen plants at all districts.”
“Also it has come to my notice that there is a delay in getting Covid report. I have instructed the labs to give test reports within 24 hours of collecting the sample,” he added.
Explaining the steps taken by the government, Sudhakar said “we have ensured all necessary steps to provide treatment to Covid patients. 50 percent beds must be reserved in private hospitals. Nodal officers have been appointed to every hospital to supervise and streamline bed availability.”
One ambulance is deployed in each BBMP ward. Hand Stamping and strict vigilance of those in quarantine will be ensured. Additional health care staff will be recruited on a temporary contract basis, he added.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...