YES Bank today unveiled its new logo as part of its “refreshed brand identity”, and expects to roll it out across its branch network over the next three months, MD and CEO Prashant Kumar said.

He was speaking at the sidelines of an event to launch the new brand campaign with the slogan Life Ko Banao Rich. The new identify will be extended to all customer touchpoints of the bank such as headquarters, branches, products, digital platforms and communication materials.

McCann Worldgroup was the creative agency and Conversation Films was the production house involved in creating the new logo.

‘Progressive spirit’

The design language of the logo is digital friendly and reflects fluidity and progressive spirit while staying true to core values. The tick has been transformed into a soaring bird, smoothened out corners and fluid shapes have replaced the angular edges of the older identity, and the typography is more emphatic, the bank said, adding that the blue and red colours have an electric tone, representing high energy and innovation.

YES Bank fell into regulatory trouble three years ago when the Reserve Bank of India put it under a moratorium for fraudulent lending. Since the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme was implemented in March 2020 to bail out the bank, the private sector lender has undergone a transformation to improve its financials and return to profitability.