Yotta Infra to begin work on two data centres in Noida in January 2022

Yotta Infrastructure, the Mumbai-based data centre company from the Hiranandani group, has said it would commence construction work on two more data centres in their Greater Noida Data Centre Park in January 2022.

The two buildings will go live in January 2024. The first building in the park, for which the construction work started in January 2021, will be operational in July 2022.

“This will be the first data centre park in the region, which will consist of six interconnected data centre buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity,” a Yotta statement said.

The estimated cost of the project is pegged at ₹7,000 crore.