The Mangaluru chapter of Young Indians (Yi), which is a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), launched ‘Project SOS’ (Save Our Seas), an initiative dedicated to marine conservation, in Mangaluru recently.

‘Project SOS’ was part of ‘Thatasth 2024’, a three-day event to celebrate surfing, culture and environmental stewardship.

A media statement said ‘Thatasth 2024’ was a blend of adventure, cultural immersion and environmental advocacy.

Holistic experience

With surfing at Mantra Surf Club in Mangaluru, a visit to the Miyar Kambala Academy, and the launch of ‘Project SOS’, the event offered a holistic experience that brought together the thrill of water sports and a commitment to ocean conservation, it said.

The ‘Project SOS’ was officially inaugurated by the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, Capt Brijesh Chowta, an honorary member of the Yi Mangaluru chapter, along with Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLA of Kaup. Both leaders emphasised the urgent need to protect marine life and combat ocean pollution.

The National Chair of Yi, Vishal Kumar Agarwalla; the Past National Chair, Dilip Krishna; and Yi members from Hubballi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mysuru, Amaravati, Kolkata, Raipur, Jaipur and other chapters attended ‘Thatasth 2024’. The three-day retreat brought together 30 participants from across the country.

The Chair of Yi Mangaluru chapter, M Athmika Amin, and the Co-Chair, Salome Lobo Pereira, were present on the occasion.

