Young researcher at ARCI, Hyderabad to attend Lindau Nobel Laureates meet

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Lindau in Germany is no more a long way off for Katchala Nanaji, son of a farmer from a small village in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.
The Project Scientist at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST) is set to cross the distance soon.
He has been selected to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting 2020 to be held from June 28 to July 3, in Lindau, Germany.
Nanaji, a PhD Scholar registered at IIT-M researching on Energy Materials for Super Capacitor Applications has been nominated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and selected by the scientific review panel of the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting to participate in the prestigious 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.
Young scientists with high academic and research excellence from various countries are invited to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting after a stringent nomination and selection process by the panel. The young researchers get an opportunity to interact with about 80 Nobel Laureates from various fields.
“It is a lifetime opportunity for a young scientist like me to interact and discuss various major issues on important topics in my research field with eminent Nobel Laureates. I consider this as a great opportunity and an honour to meet many Nobel Laureates at one place, learn and assimilate the knowledge gained by them. I want to learn from them, be inspired and motivated to do great work in science,”says Nanaji.
The 29-year-old researcher is one among more than 600 early-stage researchers selected worldwide for the Nobel Laureates meeting.
Nanaji has always been keen on innovative research that benefits the Society at large. He believes this meeting will pave way for scientific collaborations among researchers in the field of energy storage materials.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...