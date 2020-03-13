Young researcher at ARCI, Hyderabad to attend Lindau Nobel Laureates meet

Lindau in Germany is no more a long way off for Katchala Nanaji, son of a farmer from a small village in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Project Scientist at International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), an autonomous R&D Centre of Department of Science and Technology (DST) is set to cross the distance soon.

He has been selected to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureates Meeting 2020 to be held from June 28 to July 3, in Lindau, Germany.

Nanaji, a PhD Scholar registered at IIT-M researching on Energy Materials for Super Capacitor Applications has been nominated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and selected by the scientific review panel of the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting to participate in the prestigious 70th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.

Young scientists with high academic and research excellence from various countries are invited to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting after a stringent nomination and selection process by the panel. The young researchers get an opportunity to interact with about 80 Nobel Laureates from various fields.

“It is a lifetime opportunity for a young scientist like me to interact and discuss various major issues on important topics in my research field with eminent Nobel Laureates. I consider this as a great opportunity and an honour to meet many Nobel Laureates at one place, learn and assimilate the knowledge gained by them. I want to learn from them, be inspired and motivated to do great work in science,”says Nanaji.

The 29-year-old researcher is one among more than 600 early-stage researchers selected worldwide for the Nobel Laureates meeting.

Nanaji has always been keen on innovative research that benefits the Society at large. He believes this meeting will pave way for scientific collaborations among researchers in the field of energy storage materials.