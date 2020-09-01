Youths disregard for wearing face mask poses a risk, warns IMA Maharashtra

The rainy August has drawn to a close, but the pandemic continues to rage in Maharashtra. Howeverthe number of new infections decreased to 11,852 on Monday compared to 16,408 reported on Sunday and 16,867 on Saturday. The total number of Covid patients in the state have reached 7.92 lakhs, with 1.94 lakh active cases in the state.

The number of cases is likely to increase due to the cancellation of the e-pass system for vehicular travel. The ongoing Ganapati festival is also expected to add new cases.

Avinash Bhondwe, President, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra said that among the urban youths, there is a wanton disregard for using the masks and maintaining social distancing norms. They are freely moving in cities without any fear of law. The State Government has also been lax in implementing the pandemic laws, which require wearing masks and preventing crowds, he said.

Bhondwe also said that among the urban and rural poor, there is also a lack of awareness in wearing the masks. Delay in reporting to the doctors after catching an infection is also adding to the pandemic. The State Government should further stress on Information Education and Communication (IEC) for preventing new infections.