Yudiz Solutions, a gaming, blockchain and AI focussed enterprise signed an MoU with Nirma University to bridge the gap between industry practices and academic research, stated an official release here Tuesday.

The MoU was signed between Pratik Patel, Managing Director of Yudiz Solutions and Dr Madhuri Bhavsar, head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department (CSE), Institute of Technology at Nirma University. With the MoU, Yudiz Solutions seeks to align its expertise with rapid advancements in academia.

Key areas

The collaboration focuses on key areas such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber Security, Embedded System Security, Sensor Networks and AR/VR. Both entities also aim to maximise shared knowledge and promote real-world applications to emerging technologies through hands-on intern projects, consultancy, training programs and other projects.

The collaboration will enable Computer Science and Engineering students to work on cutting-edge projects at Yudiz Solutions under the guidance of Nirma University’s expert faculty. The subjects of research and projects span a wide range of technologies, including data analytics, artificial intelligence, cryptography, gaming applications and blockchain-based solutions. The collaboration also aims to conduct consultancy, training programs and funded research projects with Yudiz Solutions utilising the knowledge gained, the release added.