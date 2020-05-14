Yunus Social Business lends ₹1 cr to S4S Tech

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Yunus Social Business (YSB), started by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus that invests in social enterprises, has provided debt of about ₹1 crore ($142,000) to Mumbai-based S4S Technologies, for working capital requirement and other expenses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
YSB, according to a press release, has also committed to provide growth support to the venture to improve performance across fund raising, management, HR, governance, sourcing, production and operations, product marketing, and social impact management.
S4S Technologies works in the area of reducing food produce wastage and improving farmer livelihoods with focus on gender inclusion. The company’s solution helps in decentralised drying of Grade B food produce using patented solar dehydaration technology.
S4S procures produce such as onions, ginger, carrots and turmeric from farmers and then provides women farmers with its drying equipment and raw produce at their homes. The women farmers dry out the raw produce as per specifications from S4S and are paid for their labour. S4S then conducts secondary processing at its central factory and sells the final dried products to large B2B retailers such as Marico and Nestle and small restaurants and catering businesses. It has worked with 200 small and marginal women farmers in Maharashtra and Odisha.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...