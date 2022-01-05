Zee appoints new chief data officer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has appointed Amrit Thomas as the Chief Data Officer to enhance its overall capabilities indata analytics across all aspects of decision-making.In this new role, Amrit will report to Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE and will be based out of the Technology & Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

“A business and marketing leader, Amrit has vast experience in driving transformation across categories like personal products, skin care, beverages and sports across emerging and developedmarkets.” said the press note

In his previous stint,Amrit was the CEO, Strategic Advisor, and Investor for a retail- tech start-up. He was also associated withDiageo for 13 years, where he was responsible for the digital and marketing transformation of the organisation. His previous stints include Hindustan Unilever, where he led the western region personal product sales team and later, the beverages business of thecompany. He also spearheaded a direct-to-consumer start-up venture setting up and scaling phone-commerce home delivery service.

Amrit has completed his Post Graduate Certification in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Bath, UK and is an alumnusof Harvard Business School, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.