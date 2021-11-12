News

Zee Entertianment initiates legal proceedings against RailTel Corporation of India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 12, 2021

RailTel had ended BOO contract with ZEEL subsidiary

Zee Entertianment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has initiated legal proceedings against RailTel Corporation of India Limited for scrapping a contract to provide content on all express and suburban trains and all Wi-Fi enabled railway stations.

The content on demand (COD) contract was awarded to Margo Networks, a subsidiary of Zee, by RailTel on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis for 10 years. The contract was terminated by RailTel on November 11.

“The Company has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the Notice of Termination,” Zee said without disclosing why the contract was terminated.

