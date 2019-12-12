News

Zee to launch 24-hour Tamil movie channel

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Leading media group Zee Entertainment is all set to launch Zee Thirai, a 24-hour Tamil movie channel.

In a press statement issued today, the company said the logo of the new channel (Zee Thirai) was unveiled on-air on Zee Tamil channel on the occasion of Superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday to commemorate and celebrate his close relationship with the Zee Network over the years.

The channel is slated for launch in the fourth quarter of FY 19-20, the release added.

