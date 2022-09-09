Zenara Pharma launches Paxlovid generic for Covid-19 treatment

Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, has launched Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19.

Last month, Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and market this product. The tablet, which will be sold under the brand name ‘Paxzen’, is being manufactured at Zenara’s US FDA and EU approved state-of-the-art facility here.

The product will be sold at a maximum retail price of ₹5,200 per box, equivalent to one full course of treatment per patient, and will contain 20 tablets of Nirmatrelvir 150mg and 10 tablets of Ritonavir 100mg.

“Our product, Paxzen, has been proven equivalent to Paxlovid through a BioEquivalence study, based on which we have received approval from the regulatory authorities,’‘ Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma, said in a statement.

This product obtained approval from the US FDA in December 2021 and is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults. It is the first oral pill that has been approved by the US FDA and has a better safety profile than subsequently approved oral therapies and can be self-administered at home when prescribed.

Studies indicate that the risk of death or hospitalisation is reduced by 89 per cent when taken in a timely manner against Covid.