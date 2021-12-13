Zerodha CEO expresses concern on start-ups incorporating outside India

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of discount brokerage firm Zerodha, on Sunday expressed concern over start-ups serving Indian customers but incorporating outside the country.
“New start-ups building for India but incorporating outside India is a disturbing trend,” Kamath wrote in a series of tweets.
“While even now start-ups are largely funded by foreign VCs, there is wealth creation in India through Founders, Angels, & ESOPs. Also, the taxes on realized capital gains benefit India,” he added.
Relating the situation in which all wealth creation and capital gains are also captured outside India to a dialogue from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades, “Apni chaukhat ka diya” (giving light to neighbour’s house), the Zerodha founder further added, “Since most start-ups now prioritize growth over profits, there’s typically no income tax in India.”
“It’s impossible to ensure that there is no tax arbitrage by incorporating outside. But our government should do whatever it takes to improve on the ease of doing business and create reasons for foreign investors to nudge founders to be incorporated within India and not outside,” he said.
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why the company is conservative in valuation
Kamath regularly takes to the microblogging platform to share his views. Recently, he took to Twitter to explain why the company values itself at $2 billion. The Zerodha CEO, in a series of tweets, explained the company’s conservative approach to valuation, stating that the ups and downs in a company’s valuations can be mentally taxing.
India had, in 2019, ranked among the 10 top improvers in the World Bank’s flagship ‘Doing Business’ 2020 report.
India had ranked 63rd in the report in 2019, up 14 places from the 77th rank in 2018.
