Zetwerk Manufacturing, a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, secured a second order from NTPC to manufacture and supply 1,515 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, including spares from NTPC for the 1,200 MW Khavda solar project. The contract is valued at ₹2,500 crore, as per sources.

Previously, the contract manufacturer had secured an order for solar photovoltaic modules with a capacity of 375 MW for the Bhuj solar project. The current order is projected to be four-times larger than the previous one.

Srinath Ramakkrushnan, co-founder of Zetwerk, commented, “This second order from NTPC is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solar solutions.”

Zetwerk has worked on solar and renewable energy projects for firms such as JSW Energy, Teesta Solar Limited, Continuum Energy, and more.

Apart from India, Zetwerk is also manufacturing high-quality solar piles, equipment, and modules for the US.

Zetwerk’s Energy Transition Business is diversified across renewable energy - MSI, solar PV module manufacturing, battery packs & chargers manufacturing, BESS solutions. It has a team of over 450 personnel serving across various departments in procurement, designing, operations, Tendering, and site teams. It has its own in-house R&D team for the evaluation of the aforementioned works.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit