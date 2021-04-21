Zomato rolls out priority food delivery for Covid emergencies

Food aggregator Zomato on Wednesday said that it is launching a priority service for Covid related food deliveries in collaboration with restaurants. It added that such orders will be prioritised by providing them with the fastest rider assignment.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato tweeted, “Today, along with thousands of our restaurant partners, we just rolled out a “priority delivery for covid emergencies'' feature on the Zomato app. This feature will allow our customers to mark *This order is related to a COVID-19 emergency* option during checkout.(sic)”

“At Zomato, we will prioritise these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritise these orders in their kitchen above all others,” he added.

Goyal said that all deliveries to such customers will be contactless to ensure the safety of its riders and subsequent customers. “Needless to say, all customers should opt in for contactless deliveries right now,” he added.

Goyal also thanked the restaurant industry for collaborating with Zomato for serving customers in these challenging times.

The official Twitter handle of the food delivery app, also requested customers not to misuse this option as it is meant for customers facing Covid-related emergencies.