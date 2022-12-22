Hyderabad, Dec 22 Women students secured 40 per cent of the total job offers in the campus placements at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The average annual accepted CTC stood at ₹34.21 lakh registering a 2.5 times increase over the average pre-ISB CTC of the students which was at ₹13.39 lakh.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core philosophy of ‘One-School Two Campuses’. For the third year running, and the entire placement process was conducted virtually.

The recently concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management Class of 2023 at ISB saw recruiters across sectors hiring in large numbers. Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting companies made 1,578 offers to students, reaffirming their faith in the quality of talent offered by ISB students.

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, and FMCG/Retail. Consulting, Product Management, Sales and Marketing, and General Management/Leadership Programmes were the leading functions that students got job offers for.

In addition, the Media and Entertainment, and Supply Chain and Logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at ISB. International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 offers being made this year. About 73 per cent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 per cent moved to a new sector.

Management roles

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came for leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus. 36 per cent of the PGP Class of 2023 are women, and 40 per cent of the total job offers were made to women students.

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations,’‘ Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB said.

