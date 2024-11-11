For long, internships in the country have not received the due they deserve. Lack of patronage from industry and absence of well-structured programmes rendered lakhs of students complete their courses without doing meaningful internships. While denying students proper grooming, industry too lost an opportunity to find the right talent.

But for a few streams like engineering, a large number of vocational courses suffer from this handicap. Over the last two years, even engineering colleges are finding it difficult to find suitable and sufficient internship placements for their students, creating a huge challenge. The recently-launched Prime Minister Internship Schemegoes a long way in addressing the challenge, academicians feel.

The internship scheme, an initiative by the Government of India, aims to provide youth with internship opportunities at India’s top 500 companies. The programme targets to offer one crore internships over five years, with each internship lasting 12 months. The government provides ₹4,500 per month, while the respective companies contribute ₹500. A one-time grant of ₹6,000 is also provided for incidentals.

This initiative has generated significant interest, evident from the 1.25 crore visitors to the programme’s official website. But what do universities and educational institutes think about the initiative? How do they perceive its benefits for students, industries and educational institutions?

The Director of IIT Madras, V Kamakoti, believes the programme offers invaluable “industry experience, providing them with a real-world understanding of their chosen field.” This exposure, he argues, is crucial for their professional development. From an industry perspective, Kamakoti emphasises that companies will gain access to “the best brains in the country,” enabling them to “explore new areas without the commitment of hiring full-time employees.” He sees the programme as a platform for companies to “evaluate potential employees over a longer duration (six-eight months) and make informed hiring decisions.”

Additionally, he points out that the programme will enable companies to “recruit from a wider range of institutions”, including those they might not typically consider. Regarding the impact on institutions, Kamakoti believes the programme will enhance their profile among students and industry. The participation of 500 companies, he says, broadens the internship opportunities available to students. He also highlights the programme’s accessibility to students from various disciplines, not just engineering, and the convenience of a unified portal for internship applications.

Bridging the gap

PR Sodani, President of IIHMR University, Jaipur, believes that the programme is a game-changer. “The PM’s Internship Scheme has opened doors of opportunities for our young graduates,” he says.

Sodani highlights the programme’s focus on ‘hands-on training’ as a key strength, stating that it will contribute to “fostering the finest skilled professionals”. He sees this as particularly significant for the health management industry, where practical experience is paramount. IIHMR University has incorporated the programme’s principles into its curriculum through its summer internship training programme and MoUs with various organisations. “These initiatives empower our young professionals to utilise their classroom learnings to navigate real-world challenges, building them to make meaningful contributions to the industry from day one,” he explains.

Prabina Rajib, Director of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, feels that “practical skills” are very important in today’s competitive job market. She says that start-ups and companies are “prioritising skills over traditional academic credentials.” The internship programme, she believes, provides “marginalised and economically weaker sections practical industry experience in today’s fast-paced economy.”

The paid internship, she argues, offers “valuable insights into real-world business operations through experiential learning, bridging the employability gap that could impact India’s workforce in the coming years.”

Rajib feels that the programme goes beyond just providing work experience. It also equips students with “technical skills, soft skills and industry-specific competencies tailored for various professions.” This, she believes, is a crucial aspect of making the country’s youth job-ready.

The collaboration between industry leaders and academia fostered by the programme, according to Rajib, not only benefits students but also strengthens various industries across India. She notes that leading companies have shown strong support for the initiative, which is crucial for realising the ‘Make-in-India’ dream.

Why internships are necessary

DVR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of Andhra Kesari University (a State-run university in Andhra Pradesh), cites the example of Andhra Pradesh, which mandates a six-month internship for final-year students.

Murthy believes that this exposure to real-world work environments “enhances the practical knowledge of the student, and he/she can mould his/her career accordingly.” He sees the Central government initiative as particularly beneficial for students from rural areas who might not have access to such opportunities otherwise.

Furthermore, he adds that the programme’s stipend component ensures that students’ qualifications are not merely ornamental but translate into tangible skills. Murthy emphasises that addressing the “skill deficit” is crucial for the country’s future, and the programme plays a significant role in achieving this goal.

Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University, calls for an “immersive, well-rounded industry experience” as an integral part of higher education. He believes students should graduate with a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience to effectively contribute to today’s rapidly-evolving technological and business landscape.

At Mahindra University, final-year undergraduate students undertake internships across various sectors, including IT, management and core industries. According to Medury, this practical exposure provides students with “valuable insights into practical opportunities and challenges,” often leading to full-time employment after graduation.

While maintaining that internships are good for students and the industry, a section of university teachers say a lot needs to be done on the campuses to prepare the students for internships. They say universities, particularly public universities, suffer from severe staff shortages and lack of infrastructure, denying students good access to education. “Several departments in universities are working with less than half the faculty strength. Some of them are running with temporary or contractual teachers. What will students learn? The governments should focus on plugging these gaps,” a professor in a public university, wishing anonymity, says.