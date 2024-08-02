Great Lakes Institute of Management, which sprung up on the outskirts of Chennai, is 20 years old. On the occasion, it has unveiled a new logo and brand identity to commemorate its 20th anniversary in its Chennai campus.

The updated logo, the institute says, reflects Great Lakes’ growth and its commitment to preparing leaders for the complexities of the modern business environment. As part of its ongoing evolution, the institute seeks to align more closely with the needs of its students and corporate partners.

“We are proud to unveil the new brand identity for Great Lakes, which embodies the groundedness of our roots and the depth of knowledge we create and impart to our students” said Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean of Great Lakes, Chennai. “It reflects our ambitious aspirations and ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence as we continue to elevate our institution to new heights. It represents our agility in anticipating and responding to new opportunities and staying relevant to industry needs, driven by invaluable feedback from our corporate partners and alumni.”

Great Lakes Institute of Management, he said, continues to prioritise providing high-quality education and maintaining strong industry connections. With the new brand identity, the institute aims to reinforce its position as a leading business school in India.

“The new logo is an appreciation of the changing landscape of what our institution trains our students for. It represents the ambitions and aspirations of a young B school which has made its mark in the field of analytics, digital strategy, machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and now artificial intelligence as applicable to the business world,” said Dr Jones Mathew, Principal of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon. “The new logo represents a transition from the old to the new, a harmonious and thoughtful blend of the traditional and the modern, and the changing world of digital first,” he added.

Great Lakes was founded by Prof Bala Balachandran, a prof at the Kellogg School of Management in the US, and who was well into his Sixties when he founded the B-school.