Ahmedabad: The deployment of design concepts for people-centric solutions is the core of education for a sustainable future, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while launching the ‘Future of Learning’ collaborative at Anant National University in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

He added that while the Indian traditional concept of knowledge is based on ‘Samagra’, the holistic thinking in modern education is the pathway to achieve people-centric solutions.

“Modern day holistic thinking is nothing but an expression of Indic traditions. Design thinking today gives us an opportunity to reinvent the Indic process for human welfare,” said the Minister.

With the implementation of NEP 2020, the government intends to intertwine the centuries-old tradition of ‘Ideate, Create & Test’ to reform and reimagine education and make it more practice-based and human-centric.

Pradhan also stated that the Centre intends to focus on regional language and ensure the fulfilment of goals under the National Education Policy 2020.

“The NEP 2020 puts a special emphasis on mother tongue. I reviewed the new National Curriculum Framework and we have decided that the study materials till fifth standard will be provided in 22 Indian languages,” said Pradhan.

Till now, the NCERT curriculum was available in three languages, Hindi, English and Urdu.

Future of learning

Pradhan delivered the inaugural address for ‘Future of Learning Collaborative’ jointly conducted by Anant National University and University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education to address “critical challenges and devise plausible solutions to deliver high-quality education.”

“The purpose of the collaborative is to explore the role, purpose, reach and dissemination of education and learning in the context of a world that is changing fast for reasons such as climate change, geopolitical conflicts and technical disparities and to recommend steps and ensure that the future of learning is relevant, equitable and inclusive, solution-oriented and impactful across contexts,” said Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University.

The three-day conference is organised between March 28 and 30aimed at creating a foundation for reinforcing transnational collaborations that redefine learning and chart an innovative future.

In his address, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), said, “Today’s youth are aspirational. They are lifelong learners, creative, innovative, problem solvers and leaders. They are risk-takers who learn from their failures and essentially want to become a good human being. The National Education Policy is designed to fulfil these aspirations. I am positive that the deliberations from the Future of Learning conference will touch upon these points for holistic development,” said Prof.

Through this collaboration, Anant National University aims to create networks of motivated professionals to look for, develop, evaluate, and promote pathways to better education. ENds..

