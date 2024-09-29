When the American artificial intelligence (AI) research organisation OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, it sent shockwaves through the academic world. Many educators, even at prestigious universities, initially viewed the AI chatbot with scepticism and concern. This could be the end of student essays, some warned, amid fears that AI may encourage cheating and ruin critical thinking skills.

Schools and colleges struggled with this new reality. Faculty meetings were filled with heated debates over whether to ban AI tools or find ways to integrate them into the curriculum.

However, as the dust settled and educators began experimenting with AI, perspectives started to shift, and they realised it could be a powerful tool to enhance learning. This paved the way for a broader understanding of AI’s role in education and how it could help elevate traditional teaching methods. AI has today become a vital tool in making learning more personalised, adaptive, and accessible.

AI tutors

Imagine a typical MBA student juggling coursework, a part-time job, and entrepreneurial ambitions. Finding the time and energy to keep up with traditional classes can be a challenge. Enter AI-powered tutors — tools that can adapt to a student’s unique learning needs, strengths and weaknesses, analysing coursework and designing a customised path. The AI breaks down difficult concepts, provides 24/7 feedback, and tracks progress — all from a mobile device. It offers the flexibility to learn at one’s pace.

Real-time learning

Now, imagine submitting a case study for a high-stakes finance class and receiving feedback within minutes. Traditional grading may take days or even weeks, but AI-driven assessments can provide instant and detailed feedback that not only highlights mistakes but also offers suggestions for improvement. This fosters a dynamic learning environment where students can make real-time adjustments, reinforcing their learning more effectively.

Such instant feedback prepares students to thrive in fast-paced business environments, where quick decision-making and adaptability are essential.

Simulated learners

AI is also reshaping how educators refine their teaching techniques. Instead of relying solely on live classroom interactions, instructors can now practise in virtual classrooms filled with AI-generated students, each with distinct learning styles and challenges — whether highly engaged, struggling, or disruptive.

The AI analyses the teaching performance, offering real-time feedback on clarity, engagement, and responsiveness. Faculty can practise handling a wide range of situations without the pressure of affecting real student outcomes.

The AI-powered simulators are integrated with the latest industry trends, allowing educators to continuously update teaching strategies. By staying ahead of the curve, faculty can prepare students for emerging challenges in business.

Virtual firms

AI in business education also prepares students for a future where the technology will play a central role in business operations. Simulations allow students to practise managing virtual companies in dynamic, real-world scenarios. These simulations reflect real-time market conditions and business challenges, giving the next generation of business leaders hands-on experience in decision-making.

(The writer is founder and President, SP Jain Group)

