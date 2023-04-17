The Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL), the one-year residential MBA programme, offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode witnessed a strong placement season for the graduating batch of 2023.

The third batch of PGP-BL achieved 100% placements for participating students in record time. The batch was comprised of a diverse cohort of participants with pre-MBA work experience in manufacturing, technology, automotive, retail, finance, healthcare, public sector, and family business.

The average salary secured by the students stood at ₹29.23 LPA, while the median salary secured by the students is ₹25 LPA. The programme attracted the participation of 50 companies, which made 66 offers, including 4 international offers, to the 58 participating students. The highest salary offer recorded is for ₹43.9 LPA.

The re-appointed IIMK Director Debashis Chatterjee said, “The success of the placement process speaks volumes of the competency of this unique one-year MBA. This diverse offering has time and again proved that IIM Kozhikode’s mission to nurture young professionals with experience into potential business leaders is on a sound academic and industry footing. The diverse industry talent pool, support of IIMK’s strong alumni base, trust of the recruitment partners, and the growing reputation of IIM Kozhikode, were factors that stood strong by us and supported the successful process.”

Consulting sector extended half of the offers received, while General Management, Sales & marketing, and Product management extended about 15 per cent each. Some prominent recruiters that took part in this year’s placement process were Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Accenture Operations, HSBC, Ernst & Young, Publicis Sapient, IBM Consulting, Cognizant, JSL, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, Infosys Consulting, TheMathCompany, Merilytics, Quantiphi, Mphasis, Reliance Jio, Hexaware, Tata Elxsi, Whatfix, OneCard, and Paramount among others.

Qambar Abidi, Placements Chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said “The sustained success of the Business Leadership programme is a testimony to the faith of our recruitment partners in the high-intensity and holistic curriculum and regimen followed at IIM Kozhikode.”