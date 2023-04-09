In a first, the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Class of 2023 has created history by becoming the first IIM to shun the convocation gowns and go completely ethnic to mark the Silver Jubilee of the annual convocation.

At the 25 th silver jubilee annual graduation ceremony on Saturday, all 1166 students, were dressed in traditional Indian attire with kurta pyjamas, mundus by male students and kurta pyjamas, sarees by female students in matching maroon hues to celebrate IIMK’s motto and Vision 2047 “Globalising Indian Thought”.

In his convocation address, V Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, said, “The century belongs to young minds and brilliant ambassadors like you. The next 25 years are crucial to India’s trajectory and growth story. You have a significant role to play in this tech-driven century by nurturing entrepreneurship to create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Linking personal goals to national goals is the key to achieve this”.

He also brought forth the human-centric globalisation approach by the Union Government and the various policy decisions like the introduction of National Education Policy 2020, which will help capture the demographic dividend for the growth of the country.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power Company Ltd, was the Guest of Honour. The dignitaries were joined by A Vellayan, Chairman IIMK Board of Governors (BoG), Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, Members of IIMK BoG, faculty, staff, students, and their families on this solemn occasion.

The class of 2023 witnessed 470 participants from the Silver Jubilee batch of IIMK’s flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management being awarded the MBA degree. The graduating students also included 10 students from IIM Kozhikode’s Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), 64 students from the one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Business Leadership (PGP-BL 03), 38 students from the batch of Post Graduate Programme in Finance (PGP-Finance 02), and 51 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM 02).

Praveer Sinha termed this decade and the century as India’s decade and century; and encouraged the students to play a significant role in India’s growth story by adopting the combination of digital technology and sustainability.

A Vellayan said IIMK has adopted a conscientious approach to remain relevant to the skill need of the business in the ever-dynamic environment. “This has been possible through cohesive participation and concerted efforts by faculty, students, alumni, industry, and institutional partners and all the other stakeholders. We strongly believe in identifying specific skill needs of business and, accordingly, take innovative approach to inculcate these skills in students.

According to Debashis Chatterjee, IIMK Director, the Institute has a bifocal vision committing to short-term and long-term objectives. “We are proud to admit that our students are not just competent individuals but also compassionate human beings, guided by IIMK’s ethos of Satyam (Authenticity), Nityam (Sustainability), and Purnam (fulfilment).”