Ahmedabad, March 16 In order to help professionals get future-ready, the Indian Institute of Management -Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Wednesday announced the launch of a unified portal for online certificate courses. The portal Online@IIMA (https://online.iima.ac.in/) – will serve as a single gateway to access all the existing and new online programmes.

This is also aimed at helping professionals to be better equipped for rapid changes happening across the business landscape and keep upgrading themselves.

Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA announced the launch of the new platform. “Online@IIMA is a key step forward in bringing the expertise of our faculty to a larger pool of aspirants across the globe. This will not only allow for faster upskilling of the available talent pool, but also bridge the geographical barrier to high quality education.”

“To further amplify our efforts and widen reach, we are also offering these courses on Swayam and Coursera. We believe that Online@IIMA will also provide the same transformative learning experience that IIMA is known for, to all those who choose to participate in it,” he added.

Going forward, IIMA will also introduce a ‘Learning Path’ module aimed at guiding the students to switch to, or upskill, in a specific discipline. This ‘path’ will be designed with the guidance of faculty members and shall be customised for each candidate.

Pradyumana Khokle, Dean (Programmes), IIMA led the project at IIMA. “Online programmes have been a part of our offering at IIMA for almost 15 years now. Over the years, we have seen an evolution of the learning needs – they have evolved and become more complex, while also becoming highly specialised.”

“We hope that this single gateway helps our aspirants easily access all our repository in one place and provides for an enjoyable learning experience,” said Khokle.

The online platform will serve as the first touchpoint for aspirants intending to take on an intensive and high-quality learning experience to upskill and upgrade. The learners will have the option to choose between a wide range of synchronous or live programmes, and asynchronous or self-paced programmes, that are customised to suit their learning needs. Also, the course modules have interactive pedagogy and offers a wide range of courses in Economics, Human Resources, Information System, Leadership, Finance & Accounting, and Data Science.

Further, these online course modules are designed for a duration of four to six weeks and are available on popular online education platforms – Swayam and Coursera.

As a pioneer in introducing the hybrid model of education in India, IIMA is ready to provide quality management education to those looking to take specialisation courses .

