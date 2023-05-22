The Indian School of Business (ISB) has retained the top position in India and ranked #29 globally, a significant jump from last year’s ranking of #38 for its executive education programmes in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Ranking 2023.

One of the significant features of the ranking is that ISB has been ranked #1 globally one the ‘Future Use’ parameter, which measures the likelihood of clients choosing ISB for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes. Some of the other key parameters where the school is ranked well globally include growth (#6), international clients (#11), and value for money (#23).

In the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB has been ranked #3 in India, and #65 globally. The School is also ranked #1 globally in the ‘Growth’ parameter, which considers overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeat business.

“The FT ranking emphasises the significant value that our executive education programmes deliver to senior professionals across a range of organisations in both the private and public sectors,” Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean - Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB said in a release.

ISB Executive Education offers a wide range of bespoke learning solutions that address organisations’ unique business challenges and meet their strategic business objectives. The learning solutions are based on a deep understanding of the enterprises’ context and their teams’ strength and potential, delivered through a holistic pedagogy, and through a variety of formats.

Over the years, ISB has trained over 50,000 executive education participants, the release added.