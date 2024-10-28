The global economy is in a flux and the job-market is fast evolving with recruiters increasingly scouting for talent groomed in data science and business analytics, says Jaya Deshmukh, who recently took over as the first woman Director and CEO of MICA Ahmedabad, one of the top B-schools in Gujarat. Deshmukh, who worked with Colt Technology Services in London before joining MICA, is an expert in digital and cloud technology. She spoke with businessline about concerns regarding the present and her outlook for the future. Edited Excerpts:

Q Is there a change in the roles being offered by recruiters coming to MICA for campus placements?

Yes. I see a change in the job market. The kind of roles offered by recruiters are different and changing. While job offers from companies from FMCG, FMCD, BFSI, Consulting, IT/ITES and fintech continue to pour in, there is an increasing demand for data analytics and insights. In other words, there is a greater emphasis by recruiters on analytical capabilities, data, and using the same data and analytical capabilities to tell stories.

Q How is MICA preparing to address this demand?

We have anticipated this change in the job market and so this year we have started a new area — data science and business analytics (DSBA). We have been teaching this in bits and pieces. We have now formally carved it out as a new area having multiple courses within it. Under DSBA, there is a combination of new and old courses. For example, while quantitative techniques is an old course, LLM (large language models), where we teach machine learning, is a brand new course and is oversubscribed.

We are also seeing a resurgence of three courses — the first is Semiotics, which is a study of symbols, icons and in some way culture; for example, in India, yellow is used in food packaging as the colour stands for holy, clean and nutritious here. In other countries, yellow can signify illness. The other two courses are Imagining India and Cultural Contexts of Communication. Just as new management trainees are expected to understand data, there is also an increasing demand to interpret this data and draw inferences depending on the cultural context of the data. Thus there is this emergence of a new skill - a unique combination of data, LLM, big data technology and cultural understanding, creativity and communication.

Q MICA has improved on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings this year. What are the challenges you foresee while trying to improve on these rankings?

We have consistently increased our NIRF rankings year on year. Of the five parameters in NIRF rankings, we are doing well on three parameters. In terms of graduate outcomes we are doing really well and this is important to us as an institute. We need to work harder on our research publications and we are really focussed on that. We do not just want to do the right research and publish, we want to publish for societal and economic impact. We will focus our attention on that. We will get evidence that companies are using our research and where we are contributing directly to policy.

Q You were an alumni of the first batch that passed out of MICA in 1996. What are your initial impressions on returning to the campus and what role do you plan to play for the institute?