National Institute of Technology Calicut has inked an MoU with Tata Elxsi to ensure collaborative research in the electric vehicle domain.

As per the MoU, a new laboratory of the Tata Elxsi will be set up at NITC to help the students and faculty work on electric vehicle domains. The laboratory will be set up using ₹1 crore of which ₹75 lakh is sanctioned by Tata Elxsi and ₹25 lakh by the institute.

The MoU is expected to promote the industry connection of NIT Calicut. The initiative also aims at equipping studentsbring transformation in the electric vehicle sector.

Priya Chandran, Director in charge of NIT Calicut, the Dean (Planning and Development), and Manoj Raghavan CEO and MD of Tata Elxsi signed the MoU.

The electric vehicle industry is gaining a grip in the market, and 10 per cent of the vehicles registered in Kerala are from the electric vehicle domain, Manoj Raghavan said. However, the industry is also experiencing many challenges, including the shortage of electricity, high price of electric vehicles and battery charge, he said, exuding confidence that the collaboration between the industry and the institute will help to face these challenges effectively.

Institutes like NIT Calicut can work on mid-term projects in electric vehicles and bring in innovations, said Raghavan. Tata Elxsi is looking forward to innovative projects from NITC, which will be a boost for the industry as well, he said.

Tata Elxsi works in different sectors like healthcare, communication, and software. The company is looking forward to more collaborations with NITC after reviewing the success of this initiative, he said.

The institute is looking at a bigger range of collaboration with Tata to ensure a large-scale impact on the life of people, said Priya Chandran.

Shaju S, vice president and Head of the Transportation Business Unit of Tata Elxsi, urged the UG, PG, doctoral and post-doctoral students to work for a cause passionate about bringing out practical innovations.