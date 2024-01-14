More people will work into their seventies, rubbing shoulders with fresh-faced teenagers starting their audit careers. Yes, the concept of retirement shifts with 75 becoming the new 60 and career charts are redefined in the process. With its multi-generational workforce, the accounting profession now threatens to surpass the diversity depicted in iconic serials such as SaaS Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Hum Log! Each generation applies the brush in unique ways. Let me introduce them.

Lost Generation (1945–60)

Anil, a seasoned accountant, values loyalty and hierarchy in his work. His mastery of traditional methods is the firm’s foundational pillar in audits. Regarding his equation with the boss, the spirit is one of ‘the boss is right.’ He breathes dedication, arriving at the office well before others and departing long after sunset. He takes his career seriously and everything — his family included — comes a distant second. To leverage Anil’s expertise, you must encourage mentorship programmes where his insights on meticulous record-keeping can be shared with younger colleagues.

Generation X (1961–80)

Meet Amit, who is immensely adaptable to technology but is a massive proponent of work-life balance. He is the one who would not stir into office, come hell or high water, on a weekend. On those days, he might catch up with work from home but not the workplace. His ability to adapt to digital tools while valuing personal time paints a modern portrait of accounting. To accommodate Amit’s strengths, offer flexible work hours and remote options, focusing on results rather than micromanagement. Introduce digital collaboration platforms for him to feel at home.

Generation Y (1981–99)

Think of Neha, seeking purposeful work and craving collaboration. She wants to know why a particular task is being carried out and how it will improve her career. She is the ‘why’ and ‘how’, not the ‘what’ person. Her innovative ideas and thirst for recognition often clash with the Lost Generation’s beliefs. Encourage open discussions with her to appreciate her unique audit approaches. Recognise Neha’s achievements publicly and offer opportunities for skill development to fuel her ambition.

Generation Z (2000-20)

Meet Aarav, the embodiment of Generation Z, born into the digital age with an entrepreneurial flair from the word go. His adaptability and tech-savviness bring forth a wave of fresh ideas. You should nurture an inclusive workplace where Aarav can freely contribute his thoughts without fearing ridicule. Implement digital communication platforms and encourage cross-generational team projects, allowing Aarav to show his adaptability and tech proficiency.

Generation Alpha (>2021)

Though their symphony has yet to join our team, let’s envision Vihan, a future accountant shaped by more advanced technology and sustainability. We must prepare for his arrival by investing in cutting-edge AI training programmes and incorporating eco-conscious practices into accounting.

In this potpourri of generations, a conductor like Zubin Mehta is indispensable. To win, encourage cross-generational mentorship, providing platforms for seasoned professionals to guide younger talents. Cultivate a culture of continuous learning with workshops bridging technological gaps and promoting mutual understanding. Promote diversity in team projects. Embrace technology while preserving traditional methods, ensuring a balanced integration that respects every era’s contributions. Understanding and leveraging each generation’s strengths harmonises conventional and modern techniques and crafts an accounting symphony that resonates across time.

Anil’s structured approach can go well with Amit’s adaptability, Neha’s thirst for innovation, Aarav’s tech-savvy flair and the arrival of Vihan. Understanding and appreciating the differences among these members is essential for effective leadership. A word of caution: Some may belong to a particular group based on birth, but their attitudes and skills differ. For example, someone considered part of the ‘Lost Generation’ might act more like a person from Gen Z.

As the landscape evolves, leadership ideas may change where expertise, not age, becomes the guide. It’s a mindset shift. Interestingly, in the future, teams might not need a clear leader. Instead, they might look up to someone really good at specific things. This is a different kind of world compared to what we’re used to.

(The writer is a CA, and co-author of the book, India in 2047: The Amazing Rise of a Modern Nation)